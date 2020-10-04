Journalist delivers Sabri Lamouchi update after latest Nottingham Forest defeat

Sabri Lamouchi is likely to lose his job as Nottingham Forest boss over the upcoming international break.

The French boss was under pressure going into this season after the Reds’ dramatic collapse in the previous campaign that saw them miss out on a play-off place on the final day.

That alarming run has carried over into the current season. The 2-1 defeat at home to Bristol City yesterday made it four successive league defeats and leaves Forest in the relegation zone at this early stage.

And, Greek reporter Gerasimos Manolidis has revealed on Twitter that owner Evangelos Marinakis is expected to sack Lamouchi before the game at Blackburn on October 17.

“Crucial week ahead for Nottingham Forest and Sabri Lamouchi’s future. Almost sure that against Bristol City was his last game. Tough situation for the board what happened. These people though are very experienced to handle these situations and even more to turn things around.”

Of course, this would be nothing new for Marinakis, as he has regularly made managerial changes since taking over at the City Ground as he looks to find the man that can take the club back to the Premier League.

The verdict

You never want to see a manager lose their job but it does seem very tough for Lamouchi to remain in charge at Forest.

The way they fell apart last season was disastrous and there still seems to be a hangover from that around the club – even if a raft of new players have arrived.

Ultimately, Forest have the players and budget to be competing near the top of this league and this start is unacceptable. So, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Manolidis’ prediction is right.

