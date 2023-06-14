Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier is expected to leave the club this summer.

That is according to the very latest update on the Frenchman's future, provided by Yorkshire Post journalist Graham Smyth.

Meslier joined Leeds United on loan back in 2019, before making his switch to Yorkshire from Lorient permanent in the summer of 2020.

Since his initial arrival, Meslier has racked up 126 appearances for the club.

Interestingly, though, Joel Robles was preferred to him for the club's final four league matches of the campaign.

Now, Smyth has revealed he expects Meslier to depart Elland Road this summer.

Latest Illan Meslier transfer news

In a recent Q and A on the Yorkshire Evening Post website, Smyth wrote on Meslier's future: "I expect Illan Meslier to go, so Leeds will need to go and find a number one keeper."

These comments come after Meslier recently hinted that he wanted to continue racking up appearances in the Premier League.

In a recent interview with RMC Sport, Meslier reflected on being the youngest goalkeeper to make 100 appearances in the top-flight and said he hoped to make many more in the future.

"It's a huge pride, it's a great accomplishment, especially at that age," Meslier told RMC Sport., via Yorkshire Evening Post.

"It's 100 games, we always want to play more, 150, 200... why not more?

"I hope I can continue.”

In the same interview, though, Meslier did discuss that his future was complicated.

"It's complicated. Really it's complicated,” Meslier explained to RMC Sport, via Leeds Live.

“When you get out of a situation that is ours - I don't know if you've seen the coach - our club is in the process of being bought out by the San Francisco 49ers so suddenly, there are a lot of unknowns.

"So, for the moment, I have my contract until 2026.

“After that I will have to think about what is best for me whether that's at Leeds United or another club."

Which clubs have been linked with Meslier?

If Meslier is to depart as Smyth expects, it does not appear that he will be short of potential suitors.

Chelsea were linked with the shot-stopper back in April prior to Leeds' relegation.

That was according to Football Insider, who also claimed that Spurs and Manchester United held an interest in the Frenchman, too.

Wherever he does potentially end up, Meslier has made it clear that his priority is to be the first-choice goalkeeper.