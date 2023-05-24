St Gallen will not be signing Sunderland’s Leon Dajaku permanently this summer after his underwhelming spell in Switzerland.

Will Sunderland sell Leon Dajaku?

The 22-year-old attacker joined the Black Cats last season, and he would go on to feature in 22 games as the side won promotion back to the Championship.

He found game time harder to come by in the second tier though, with Dajaku only playing in ten games up until the January window, which saw him push to go out on loan for more minutes, with St Gallen bringing the German youth international in.

Despite impressing initially, Dajaku’s time in the Swiss top-flight has not gone to plan, as he has seen his minutes reduced, whilst he hasn’t been involved in the past two games.

Therefore, Swiss football expert Oliver Zesiger explained to the Sunderland Echo that Dajaku will be returning to the north-east this summer.

“He started out strong, then slowly faded into obscurity. He was sent off twice with a second booking and a straight red for hitting a player in the face in April, which seemed to seal his fate. He’s never featured much after those two sending-offs.

“He has already said his goodbyes to the team and won’t feature in the final two games. So that’s a resounding no (on a permanent transfer).”

Dajaku has a year left on his contract at the Stadium of Light, ahead of his return to the club this summer, where he will hope to impress Tony Mowbray in pre-season.

Dajaku could be on the move again

The fact Dajaku was allowed to leave in January suggests he’s going to struggle to get into Mowbray’s plans moving forward, even though they will be without Amad Diallo next season, and potentially a few more in the final third.

Nevertheless, the harsh reality is that the youngster hasn’t truly convinced for Sunderland, especially at this level, and this loan spell hasn’t gone how he would’ve wanted, so his confidence may have suffered.

A permanent move away may be the best option for all parties in the summer, and Sunderland know this is the right moment to cash in on Dajaku as he has just a year left on his deal.