Journalist delivers Derby County takeover update that will surely worry Rams supporters

Derby County’s takeover deal has gone ‘suspiciously quiet’, according to The Athletic’s Ryan Conway.

The Rams are thought to be closing in on a big-money takeover deal that could be announced at any point in the foreseeable future.

It was confirmed in early November that a deal had been agreed in principle with Derventio Holdings (UK) Limited to complete a full takeover of the club that could see them become one of the richest teams in England.

That is due to the consortium being led by Abu Dhabi royal family member Sheikh Khaled who will be keen make a real splash in the English game.

Unfortunately things seem to have slowed right down.

Derby are waiting to complete the takeover before announcing whether Wayne Rooney will get the head coach’s job on a permanent basis.

One man who is covering the takeover closely is Ryan Conway who says that when a deal goes through it could see Mel Morris take on the role of a consultant – however as things stand things are looking tricky.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Conway said: “My understanding is that Mel Morris is going to stay on at the club as a consultant, but he will have no actual power anymore.

“In terms of the takeover, it’s difficult.

“No one wanted to talk this week and it’s suspiciously quiet.”

The Verdict

The silence is deafening around Derby County at the moment.

Supporters are waiting with bated breath for an announcement on when a takeover will be announced – mainly because everything else is hanging in the balance.

Fans need clarity and so they’ll be hoping that an official update can be announced sooner rather than later.