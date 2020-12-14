Journalist delivers concerning relegation verdict as Sheffield Wednesday prepare for January transfer window

Sheffield Wednesday are set to take ‘a conservative approach’ as they prepare for the January transfer window, according to Nancy Frostick.

The Owls are enduring a torrid season so far that has seen them rooted to the bottom of the Sky Bet Championship table for much of the season so far.

Tony Pulis was appointed as head coach in an attempt to improve results but even that has failed to give the club an upturn in form.

That means that attention will now turn to the January transfer window.

Pulis is hoping to see significant improvements in his playing squad when the market reopens, and according to Frostick, that’s needed due to the current squad’s inability to pull the club to safety.

Writing for The Athletic, Frostick said: “Has Tony Pulis’s Sheffield Wednesday squad got what it takes to avoid relegation this season? On current evidence, the answer appears to be a frustrating and damning no.

“Still waiting for a first Championship win as Wednesday’s manager seven games after taking over from Garry Monk and with the January transfer window almost upon us, Pulis has a big job ahead of him, with the 2-1 derby defeat at home to Barnsley keeping his side rooted to the bottom of the table, four points from safety.

“Most Wednesday fans have seen enough to know that adding more quality next month could make or break their survival fight. Pulis knows what needs to be added and has indicated the coming window will be “massive”.

“So far, Wednesday’s owner Dejphon Chansiri and Pulis appear to have a good working relationship with the new manager confident of backing in January but under no illusions over whether there is going to be unlimited investment.

“It is likely we could see a more conservative approach to spending on players similar to that of the previous few windows, with the EFL’s financial rules and the challenges of the pandemic playing a part.”

The Verdict

Sheffield Wednesday need to approach their January transfer window correctly.

The Owls are in a precarious position in the Championship and that could easily see them embroiled in a proper relegation battle come the latter stages of the season.

The last thing that supporters need is to suffer relegation to League One, as we’ve seen with other clubs that it’s not easy to make a return.