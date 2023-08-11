Highlights Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia reportedly prefers a move to Liverpool over Chelsea.

Chelsea's £48m bid for Lavia has been rejected by Southampton.

Liverpool have agreed a deal for Moises Caicedo, which is a further blow for the Blues.

Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia would still prefer a move to Liverpool over Chelsea at this point, according to reporter Sacha Tavolieri.

The Belgian midfielder has been the subject of interest from several Premier League giants this summer, with Arsenal also believed to have held talks to take him away from St Mary's.

Manchester City, Manchester United and Newcastle are other sides to have kept tabs on his situation on the south coast, with the 19-year-old potentially set to depart the Saints before the transfer window closes.

Tino Livramento has already left Russell Martin's side and James Ward-Prowse looks set to follow him through the exit door after a deal with West Ham United was agreed.

Chelsea have latest Romeo Lavia bid rejected

With Liverpool entering the race for Moises Caicedo as well as Lavia, the Blues seemingly decided to try and make a move for Lavia.

However, their £48m bid for the latter has been rejected despite the fact it nearly matches the Saints' £50m valuation of the player.

That's a blow for Mauricio Pochettino who seems to be determined to strengthen his central midfield before the new Premier League campaign begins.

Mateo Kovacic has made the move to Manchester City, Kai Havertz has moved to Arsenal, Ruben Loftus-Cheek has sealed a switch to AC Milan, Tiemoue Bakayoko has been released, Mason Mount has been sold to Manchester United and N'Golo Kane has sealed a move to Saudi Arabia.

With this in mind, they will need to bring more than one midfielder to Stamford Bridge before the summer window closes and they are currently having trouble doing so.

Liverpool agree deal for Moises Caicedo

It has been reported by Fabrizio Romano in the early hours of this morning that the Reds and Brighton have agreed a £110m package for Caicedo.

Chelsea had bid around £100m last night - but Jurgen Klopp's side now look set to win this race.

This is a real blow for Pochettino's side with Lavia seemingly preferring to join Caicedo at Anfield rather than make the switch to the English capital.

Is Romeo Lavia right to prefer a move to Liverpool over Chelsea?

Klopp has given young players including Fabio Carvalho and Harvey Elliott opportunities to shine before and this is one reason why Lavia may be more interested in making a move to Anfield.

However, with Caicedo looking set to make the move to Merseyside, the Saints' star could find his game time limited there and this is why he needs to be seriously considering a move to Pochettino's side now.

The Blues may have been very underwhelming last term - but the fact they have a good manager in charge and don't need to play extra games now they aren't in Europe should mean they are able to achieve a decent league finish.

Lavia would probably get a decent amount of game time in the Carabao Cup, Champions League and FA Cup with Liverpool next term - but his minutes in the league could potentially be limited.

And unless he gets reassurances that he will start regularly at Anfield, he should be turning his attention to Stamford Bridge with an exit from St Mary's seeming inevitable considering his limited involvement under Martin so far this season.