Journalist delivers bleak Swansea City transfer verdict on 22-year-old ahead of the summer window

Swansea City may find it “really hard” to keep hold of attacker Morgan Whittaker beyond the end of the summer transfer window, according to the view of journalist Pete O’Rourke who spoke to Give Me Sport.

The 22-year-old thrived out on loan at Plymouth Argyle during the first half of the campaign, recording an impressive nine goals and seven assists in 25 league appearances for Steven Schumacher’s side.

However, he had his season-long loan deal at Home Park cut short when the Swans decided to recall him last month, though it was uncertain whether he would remain at the Swansea.com Stadium beyond the January window.

This is because there was a sizeable amount of interest in his signature, with both Premier League and Championship sides believed to have had him on their radar as well as Scottish Premiership outfit Rangers.

The latter reportedly had several bids rejected for him with the Welsh outfit deciding to keep hold of the 22-year-old and use him as part of their first-team squad, with the forward’s short-term future now certain.

But O’Rourke believes Martin’s side may need to battle in the summer to keep hold of him, with the Gers clearly a fan of the ex-Derby County man.

The reporter said: “Michael Beale is a big fan of Morgan Whittaker, and that midfield is going to be an area of the team that Rangers are looking to strengthen next season with a number of players out of contract.

“So, I think Swansea will find it really hard to keep hold of Whittaker this summer.”

The Verdict:

The player will still have two years left on his contract when the summer comes around, so that should put them in a strong position at the negotiating table if any sides want to reignite their interest in him.

But the Swans’ board shouldn’t even think about selling him unless they are guaranteed to bring in a couple of players to replace him because the January transfer window was nothing short of a shambles.

They may not be 100% at fault for a disappointing winter in the transfer market – but you have to wonder whether the Welsh side were working within a really tight budget – potentially contributing to their inability to get any deals over the line.

Selling quite a few key players in recent years, the second-tier outfit should be looking to retain key players in the summer and provide the funds necessary for Martin or a potential successor to put together a squad that can push for the play-offs.

If a club is willing to pay a huge amount to secure Whittaker though, the Swans will need to consider it because they could use that money to address several key areas.