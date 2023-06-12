Former Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard would be open to taking both the Leeds United and Leicester City jobs despite their fall to the Championship, according to Dean Jones who spoke to Football Fancast.

The ex-Liverpool player was dismissed from his job at Villa Park last year following an underwhelming start to the 2022/23 campaign, with successor Unai Emery managing to come in and turn things around in the Midlands.

They have even managed to secure a place in the Europa Conference League and although Gerrard struggled towards the latter stages of his time there, he could be credited with bringing in some of the players required to make that push for Europe.

But considering how much better Emery has done than Gerrard, the latter's stock in the top European leagues may not be that high at the moment and may need to drop into the second tier, a situation Frank Lampard may also find himself in following an unsuccessful return to Chelsea.

Does Steven Gerrard want the Leeds United and Leicester City jobs?

Unlike Lampard, Gerrard has never managed in the English second tier before, having spent time at Liverpool during the early stages of his coaching career before moving on to Scottish Premiership outfit Rangers and then on to Villa.

With this, it was unclear whether the former England international would have been prepared to make the step down to the Championship, with relegated sides Leeds and Leicester both believed to be interested in him.

But this is something he's willing to do according to Jones, who told Football Fancast: "It'll be really interesting to see what happens with Steven Gerrard, who is very open to taking both the Leeds and the Leicester job and is keen to get back into work as soon as possible.

"I think at this stage, Leeds still have due diligence to do on the managerial front and who they appoint will be impacted by the ownership situation."

Which option would be best for Steven Gerrard?

It's an interesting one because both teams are in a similar situation at the moment.

On paper, they look very strong, but they will need to balance the books and probably cash in on quite a few key players because of this.

The Leeds job looks very appealing because of the young talents they have there, with the likes of Charlie Cresswell, Jamie Shackleton, Joe Geldhart and Crysencio Summerville able to be major assets in the second tier if they stay.

Leicester is also an attractive job though - because the Foxes are a massive club who should be in a good place to go back up at the first time of asking, regardless of whether James Maddison stays or goes.

There will be real pressure on Gerrard to make a good start at both clubs though, so it will be interesting to see which job he takes if he's offered both.