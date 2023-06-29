Slaven Bilic is one of the candidates emerging for the vacant Sheffield Wednesday head coach role.

Despite winning promotion in dramatic fashion back in May, it’s been a hectic period for the Owls since, with Darren Moore leaving the club in surprising fashion.

It was claimed that Moore had a disagreement with Dejphon Chansiri over the recruitment moving forward, but the owner denied that. Nevertheless, Moore has gone, and it’s now about bringing in a replacement, as Wednesday prepare for life back in the Championship.

And, in a fresh development on that managerial search, journalist Alan Nixon has revealed that the Yorkshire outfit are at the interview stage, with four possible candidates on the shortlist. When quizzed by a fan whether Bilic was one of those, Nixon confirmed he was.

The 54-year-old will be well-known to fans in England, as he has coached West Ham, West Brom and most recently Watford.

Whilst his time with the Hornets was forgettable, Bilic did well in the other two jobs on the whole, and he crucially delivered in the Championship for the Baggies, who won promotion under his guidance.

It has been claimed that Dean Smith is another of the names in the frame, with Wednesday targeting a swift appointment ahead of pre-season, with their campaign beginning against Southampton on August 4.

It’s good to see that Wednesday are making progress on their managerial hunt, as they’ve managed to get down to four candidates, so a decision is close. You can see why Bilic has made it this far, as he is a good manager who has knowledge of the league, so there are many positives to bringing him in.

As well as that, he has the passion and personality that could unite the fan base, and that could be key to Wednesday as they look to compete on their return to the Championship. Of course, there are some concerns over the Croatian, notably how he struggled with Watford last time out, but the reality is that many managers struggle at Vicarage Road.

It will be interesting to see how this plays out, and ultimately Chansiri is going to have to make the call on what he hears in the interviews. With the club now back in the Championship, it’s a huge decision, and it’s one that he must get right.