Journalist confirms Preston North End’s interest in signing in-form EFL player

Preston North End are firmly in the race to sign Doncaster Rovers midfielder Ben Whiteman according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Preston. Definite Ben Whiteman interest. Others keen too. Will be best bid wins. If he comes it puts out of contract players under pressure to sign. If don’t then may not be playing. 😳😳 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 4, 2021

Whiteman has caught the eye with some strong performances this season for Doncaster Rovers, and has been a key member of their squad in recent years.

The midfielder has made 23 appearances in all competitions this term, and has chipped in with eight goals and seven assists so far for the League One side.

Donny are well in contention to mount a serious challenge for promotion back into the Championship this season as well, as they’re sat fourth in the League One table, and are just four points adrift of the automatic promotion places heading into the second-half of this year’s campaign.

It is believed that both Preston and QPR are interested in signing Whiteman before the January transfer window closes, although Darren Moore has recently revealed that no official bids have come in for the 24-year-old.

Preston are currently sat 12th in the Championship table after their opening 23 matches in this year’s campaign, and will be hoping they can put together a positive run of results at the earliest of opportunities.

North End are set to return to action on Saturday 9th January, when they take on Wycombe Wanderers in the FA Cup, in what is likely to be a tricky test at Adams Park.

The Verdict:

I like the sound of this potential deal.

With Ben Pearson being linked with a move away from Preston, it would make sense for Alex Neil’s side to target his replacement at the earliest of opportunities.

Whiteman is exactly the type of player that is capable of filling any potential void left by Pearson, and I think he’d be a solid addition to the Preston team.

He’s really impressed me whilst with Doncaster Rovers, and I think now is the time for him to step up to the Championship to further his career.