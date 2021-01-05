Journalist confirms Preston North End and Millwall’s interest in signing Premier League midfielder

Preston North End are reportedly ‘trying very hard’ to sign Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Jayson Molumby according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Nixon was quizzed on Millwall’s interest prior to that Preston reveal, and stated that Gary Rowett’s side are one of the teams interested in a deal to sign the Seagulls youngster.

Molumby spent last year’s campaign on loan with Millwall, and scored one goal and was on hand to provide one assist in his 40 appearances for the club last term.

The 21-year-old appears to have made a good impression on Gary Rowett though, with Millwall recently making their move for the midfielder on a permanent basis.

But Preston North End are also believed to be keen on a deal to sign Molumby, and it remains to be seen as to which club is the frontrunner to land his signature at this moment in time.

Molumby has been restricted to just three first-team appearances for Brighton and Hove Albion this season, and you would imagine that he’ll be hoping to have his future resolved at the earliest of opportunities.

Alex Neil’s side are currently sat 12th in the Championship table, and are clearly looking to add to their squad in the January transfer window, as they look to mount a serious challenge for promotion into the Premier League.

The Verdict:

It’ll be interesting to see which club he opts to move to.

Molumby hasn’t had anywhere near enough game time in the Brighton and Hove Albion first-team this season, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see him heading for the exit door this month in search of regular minutes in senior football.

Millwall will probably be the frontrunners to land his signature though, especially after having Molumby on loan last season in the Championship.

But Preston are better-placed to challenge for promotion into the Premier League this season, and North End will be hoping that can tilt any potential agreement in their favour.