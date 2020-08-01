Journalist confirms Derby County interest in ex-Manchester City man, outlines potential ‘roadblock’

Alan Nixon has confirmed that Derby County have an interest ex-England and Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart, but has revealed that the move all depends on wages.

Hart, 33, has been without a club for several weeks after his release from Burnley. The ex-Manchester City and West Ham stopper has been in the headlines since, with a number of clubs linked with his services.

Derby are the latest team to join the race for Hart, and the rumour has brought about a mixed response from fans. But confirming the rumours was Nixon:

Been an interest. Depends on wages. https://t.co/LNN00ckHy2 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 31, 2020

It’s been a torrid few years for Hart. He was exiled by Pep Guardiola upon his 2016 appointment at the club and has since failed to settle down, representing the likes of Torino, West Ham and most recently Burnley.

He failed to make a Premier League appearance last season though, and is now at a crossroads with clubs seemingly unwilling to reach his wage demands.

A likely outcome for Hart though is Celtic – the Scottish giants could yet have the finances to fund Hart’s stay, but again that move is dragging out.

Can you name the mascot of these 40 EFL clubs? Have a go now!

1 of 40 WHAT IS THE NAME OF WEST BROMWICH ALBION'S MASCOT? Scraggie Bird Baggie Bird Raggie Bird Waggie Bird

The verdict

Where Joe Hart will end up next season – if anywhere – is anyone’s guess. He could find himself in the Championship or even abroad but for Derby, Hart might be too bold a move.

It’d be nice for fans to see two ex-England stars in their side with Wayne Rooney present, but Hart would be on a huge wage packet and given his differing form over the past few years, he might not have ability that he once did either.