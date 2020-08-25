Journalist confirms Chelsea player exit to EFL club is imminent

Swansea City are set to re-sign Chelsea defender Marc Guehi on a season-long loan deal, according to Wales Online’s Ian Mitchelmore.

Guehi arrived at Swansea in January on a loan deal until the end of the season, in an attempt to help bolster the Swans’ bid for promotion to the Premier League.

The centre-half instantly became a regular for Steve Cooper’s side, making 14 appearances across all competitions and featuring in both play-off semi-finals.

The 20-year-old, who has made two League Cup appearances for Chelsea since progressing through the ranks at Stamford Bridge, is now set to re-join Swansea on loan.

This time around, Guehi will get a full pre-season with Swansea under his belt, and will spend the entirety of the 2020/21 campaign with the South Wales outfit.

Cooper will undoubtedly be keen to bolster his defensive options with the addition of Guehi, after bidding farewell to the likes of Mike van der Hoorn and Ben Wilmot depart the Liberty Stadium this summer.

Guehi will add depth to Swansea’s back-line ahead of next season, with the Welsh club looking to go one further after losing to Brentford in the play-off semi-finals last term.

The Verdict

This is undoubtedly a positive move by Swansea.

Guehi – particularly following the season’s resumption – was hugely impressive for Swansea last term, and he will be keen to continue his development with the club.

If Cooper sticks with his 3-4-1-2 system, then Guehi, Ben Cabango and Joe Rodon could be a solid defensive line next season.