Highlights Burnley want to keep Josh Brownhill, but his game time could be limited this term.

Premier League clubs like Crystal Palace, Everton, and Wolverhampton Wanderers are interested in signing Brownhill.

Leeds United, Leicester City and Middlesbrough are also in the race.

Burnley are keen to retain midfielder Josh Brownhill beyond the end of the summer transfer window, according to Dean Jones who revealed this information to Give Me Sport.

The Englishman was integral to the Clarets' title win last season, registering seven goals and eight assists in 41 Championship appearances.

Unfortunately for him though, he didn't start on the opening night of the 2023/24 Premier League season, with a formation change and Sander Berge's arrival from Sheffield United not helping his cause.

If Vincent Kompany retains a back five and the likes of Josh Cullen and Berge can remain fit and on form, with fitness previously proving to be a real issue for the latter at Sheffield United, then Brownhill's game time could be limited quite considerably this term.

And there's still time for the Clarets to make further additions in midfield before the window closes, so it remains to be seen whether the ex-Bristol City man can make a real impact at Turf Moor.

Which clubs are interested in Josh Brownhill?

Premier League sides are interested in taking the Clarets' star away from Lancashire.

Crystal Palace, Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers are all believed to be keeping tabs on him - and the latter are thought to be ready to test Kompany's side's resolve in their quest to keep the midfielder in Lancashire.

There are sides in the second tier who are also keeping tabs on his situation, with relegated sides Leeds United and Leicester City keen on him. Both have sold key players and may be able to afford a move for the Englishman.

Middlesbrough are monitoring his situation as well, but it remains to be seen whether they can beat others to secure his signature.

What is Burnley's stance on Josh Brownhill?

The Clarets are keen to retain the midfielder - but transfer insider Jones refused to rule out an exit for him before the summer window closes.

He said: "Wolves’ interest in Brownhill is interesting, and while I have seen some fans suggesting that he would likely just be a backup option, I don’t get the feeling that is so much the plan.

"This is a player O’Neil knows well from his playing days, and further than that, he looked into signing him when he was Bournemouth manager.

"When a new manager comes in, he wants to make his mark on the squad, and one way to do that is to add players with a certain character that reflects what you are looking for in the overall squad.

"So, I think it’s an interesting link and makes sense as we see this latest version of Wolves' first-team squad emerge.

"He has been slightly affected by the arrival of Sander Berge at Burnley, but he isn't someone that would shirk a challenge in that sense. He has been an important part of the Burnley squad, and they don’t want him to leave.

"But I’m told it’s still not going to be quite as straightforward as that and to keep an eye on how this one plays out."

What stance should Josh Brownhill take on his future?

You feel Berge won't be able to stay fit for the entire campaign and that could give Brownhill a real opportunity to shine.

And if the Clarets don't start the season well, Kompany may decide to switch back to a 4-2-3-1, which would surely boost the midfielder's chances of starting.

This is why it wouldn't be the worst outcome for him if he stayed put.

However, he needs to engage in discussions with Kompany, if he hasn't already, about how much game time he's likely to get this term.

If he isn't going to get a decent amount of game time, he should look to push for a move away.

Leeds are lacking depth in the middle of the park and you would imagine he would be a regular starter at Elland Road. It's unclear whether he would be one of the first names on the teamsheet at Leicester though.