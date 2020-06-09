Journalist clears up identity question over new Charlton owners

We’ve seen The Sun recently break the news that Charlton Athletic are set for new ownership in the near future, with Tahnoon Nimer selling the club after a short, ill-fated spell in charge at The Valley.

Fans are certainly hoping that a new era of stability is about to dawn and the report said that a consortium headed by Chris Farnell – a lawyer – was going to take over.

However, questions have since come up about Farnell as to whether he is the owner and, as per Alan Nixon, it is actually he who organised the deal, though he’s not set to be the owner of the club.

Nixon said in response to a fan:

Farnell has done the deal. Organised it. Found the consortium. https://t.co/fF3JY7Yh3e — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 9, 2020

The Verdict

Charlton fans will be looking forward, though with caution, to another new dawn in the boardroom at the club and they will just hope this one will go through and run smoothly.

Things got farcical pretty early on in Nimer and Southall’s rule of the club and that says a lot after they took over from Duchatelet.

A new start is once again beginning at the Addicks, though, and fans will be excited to see the potential work that could be done, though there will be no counting of chickens just yet.