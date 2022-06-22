Journalist clarifies Nottingham Forest stance on renegotiating Watford and Sheffield United agreements

Nottingham Forest have seemingly taken a non-emotional view on re-signing their previous loan players, casting doubt over their desire to take Max Lowe back from Sheffield United and Philip Zinckernagel from Watford.

Steve Cooper led Forest back to the Premier League for the first time since 1999 last month thanks to a 1-0 win over Huddersfield Town in the Championship play-off final.

Focus since then has been on recruiting for the Premier League, given Forest’s reliance on loan players last season and their subsequent return to their parent-clubs.

The Athletic journalist, Daniel Taylor, has outlined on Twitter the stance Forest have taken with their former loanees, suggesting it’s a non-emotional one.

I think Forest taking a non-emotional view of all the loans. Keinan Davis did brilliantly, for example, but Awoyini is seen as an upgrade. Lots of us like Zinckernagel but club aiming higher again (Gibbs White). Lowe is well regarded again – but NFFC have a whole list of options. — Daniel Taylor (@DTathletic) June 21, 2022

Zinckernagel scored six goals and registered seven assists on loan from Watford in 2021/22, with some suggestions now that the 27-year-old is set for a move to Olympiacos.

Lowe, meanwhile, was signed from Sheffield United and has since returned to Bramall Lane. In 21 appearances, the 25-year-old scored once and registered four assists.

Keinan Davis (Aston Villa), Djed Spence (Middlesbrough) and James Garner (Manchester United) were amongst Forest’s other loanees who have not yet been brought back to the City Ground.

The Verdict

This is a sensible approach from Forest to take this summer, with promotion opening up so many other opportunities.

You feel that Forest would’ve been happy to take both Zinckernagel and Lowe back, but Watford and Sheffield United, you’d think, would find a use for them in the Championship in 2022/23, which would lead to some resistance when it comes to a sale.

On the face of this update, it looks like Forest are looking elsewhere for signings.

Thoughts? Let us know!