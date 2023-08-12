Highlights Brighton and Hove Albion won't pursue Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams.

Other clubs interested in Adams include Brentford, Liverpool, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur.

Brighton may need more options in midfield is Moises Caicedo leaves.

Brighton and Hove Albion won't make a move for Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Chelsea looked set to come out on top in this race after triggering the United States international's release clause at Elland Road - but the deal collapsed in the end and Adams now looks set to head back to Elland Road.

This is a blow for the American who may have been keen to seal a return to the Premier League following his side's relegation at the end of last season - but now has less than three weeks to secure a switch if he wants to make a move away from West Yorkshire.

Why did Chelsea's deal for Tyler Adams fall through?

It has been claimed by the Daily Mail that Adams' deal fell through because the injury he has is more severe than first thought.

Suffering a hamstring tear in March, the player still isn't back in action at this point and it seems as though he may only be available during the latter stages of 2023.

Mauricio Pochettino's side are in desperate need of additions in the middle of the park.

Lesley Ugochukwu may have joined from Rennes, but Mateo Kovacic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Tiemoue Bakayoko, N'Golo Kante, Mason Mount, Ethan Ampadu and Kai Havertz have all departed.

And with the Blues in need of signings now, they can't afford to buy a player that isn't going to be fit for another two or three months. It just isn't a viable option for them.

Which other sides are interested in Tyler Adams?

Plenty of clubs are keeping tabs on the midfielder, according to 90min.

The Seagulls, Brentford, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are all named in the report as teams that have an interest in the player.

Tottenham may have the funds to get a deal over the line with Harry Kane completing his move to Bayern Munich, but as mentioned, Roberto De Zerbi's Brighton won't be making a move for the player.

Should Brighton change their stance and make a move for Tyler Adams?

The Seagulls need as much depth as possible in midfield after qualifying for Europe and they already have a decent number of options in the middle of the park.

However, it wouldn't be a surprise if Moises Caicedo ends up sealing a move away from the Amex Stadium before the end of the transfer window.

Steven Alzate was also close to sealing a loan move to West Bromwich Albion last year and may be keen to secure either a temporary or permanent exit before the deadline.

With this in mind, the Seagulls need to keep an eye on their situation in midfield but you have to trust the club's recruitment team who have played a big part in transforming this club into a solid top-flight side.

They will be keeping tabs on potential targets in case Caicedo leaves, with the Ecuador international definitely needing to be replaced if he left the Amex Stadium in the coming weeks.

Adams should be on their radar as a reasonably young player who has time to develop further - but he should be just one of a few targets on their shortlist.