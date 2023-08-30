Highlights Leeds United are likely to sign Luke Thomas from Leicester City before the transfer window closes, according to journalist Alex Crook.

Leeds have made some good additions to their squad, but they need to add depth to a few positions to give themselves a good chance of securing a swift return to the Premier League.

Thomas joining Leeds could be beneficial for both the Whites and the player.

Journalist Alex Crook believes Leeds United will recruit Leicester City full-back Luke Thomas before the summer transfer window closes, speaking to Give Me Sport.

The Whites will be in the process of putting the finishing touches to their squad following a mixed transfer window.

Although they endured a pretty slow start to the window and may have wanted to bring more faces in by now, they have managed to retain the likes of Wilfried Gnonto and Luis Sinisterra up to this point and have also brought in some excellent additions.

Ethan Ampadu and Joel Piroe are likely to be real assets at this level for the West Yorkshire side - and they certainly have the quality in a few positions to get themselves back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

However, this year's Championship is a very competitive division and they have already witnessed that, with the club going winless in their opening three league fixtures before managing to secure a 4-3 away victory at Ipswich Town last weekend.

If they want to give themselves the best chance of securing a quick top-flight return, they will need to give Daniel Farke time to make an impact and will also need to add depth to a few positions before the window closes on Friday.

Leeds United interested in Luke Thomas

One man they are reportedly targeting is Leicester's Thomas, with the player not winning a huge amount of game time at the King Power Stadium so far this season.

Although he has been part of Enzo Maresca's matchday squad, Callum Doyle has been the preferred option in that area and the former Man City assistant also has James Justin at his disposal.

Leeds, meanwhile, have Junior Firpo, Sam Byram and Leo Hjelde who can operate there.

Unfortunately for them, Byram and Firpo are currently out of action and Hjelde has been linked with a move away from Elland Road this summer.

Is Luke Thomas likely to join Leeds United?

Considering Leicester are a promotion rival, some would doubt whether this is a realistic move.

But Crook believes this deal is likely to materialise, telling GMS: "They've lost a lot of players with all their contracts with release clause upon relegation, it's obviously hit the squad quite hard.

"Definitely Luke Thomas is someone that Daniel Farke is keen on. I think that one will probably happen."

Is a move to Leeds United for Luke Thomas the right one for all parties?

It would be difficult to see Byram being a long-term option for the Whites and there have been big question marks over Firpo following some poor showings for the Whites.

With this in mind, bringing in Thomas to compete with Hjelde for a spot at left-back could be good, and the former's arrival may even allow the latter to depart on loan which could be good considering Hjelde is only young and needs a decent amount of game time under his belt if he wants to develop.

Thomas may also benefit from making this move because you would back him to be ahead of other options in the pecking order in West Yorkshire.

He's also in the final 12 months of his contract, so this could be the ideal opportunity for the Foxes to cash in on him.

But he's still young and could be a real asset in the long term for Maresca, so they should think twice about selling him, especially to a potential promotion rival.