Journalist claims Charlton Athletic set to make signing ahead of 2020/21 campaign

Charlton Athletic have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Matt Dench from Australian semi-professional side Joondalup United FC according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Charlton. Deal done for Aussie kid Matt Dench from Joondalup. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 7, 2020

The Addicks will be preparing for life back in the third-tier of English football after their relegation from the Championship was confirmed on the final day of the season.

Lee Bowyer’s side were beaten 4-0 on the final day of the season by Leeds United, which condemned them to relegation, after Luton Town beat Blackburn Rovers to pip them to safety.

It was a frustrating season for the club’s supporters, with off-the-field uncertainty perhaps playing a part in their struggles on the pitch in the second-half of this year’s campaign.

The EFL have recently confirmed that they the prospective owners of the Addicks have had their applications declined, which leaves the club in limbo.

It seems unlikely that Dench will come straight into the starting XI for Charlton, but the club’s supporters will be hoping that he can make a positive impact when the deal is confirmed.

The Verdict:

It could prove to be a good signing for the future.

Dench is still young, and I’d be stunned if he wasn’t a signing for the future, as opposed to one to come straight into the first-team ahead of next season.

If Charlton can get their recruitment right in the summer transfer window, then I expect them to be challenging for an immediate promotion back into the Championship.

It’ll be interesting to see if Lee Bowyer is to stick around, especially during their uncertain off-the-field situation.