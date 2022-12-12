Journalist casts doubt on Preston North End’s chances of signing Everton man and Sheffield Wednesday target

Preston North End may be unlikely to sign Everton forward Tom Cannon during the January transfer window because they probably wouldn’t be able to guarantee him game time, according to the view of Alan Nixon (11/12; 7:51pm).

The Toffees’ forward will be keen to play every week if he goes out on loan after recording six goals in 10 Premier League 2 appearances this term, standing out as a player who could make the step up to a senior level with a club lower down the football pyramid.

However, it’s currently unclear whether a loan deal will be sanctioned with fellow forwards Nathan Broadhead and Ellis Simms are currently away on temporary spells from Goodison Park at this point, with the former at Wigan Athletic and the latter linking up with Broadhead’s former club Sunderland.

If he is available though, Nixon believes Sheffield Wednesday and Fleetwood Town would be interested in taking him away from Merseyside temporarily with Darren Moore seemingly still interested in strengthening up top.

Preston boss Ryan Lowe may also be keen to add another option up top amid Troy Parrott’s injury troubles and underwhelming form in front of goal.

They are likely to face considerable competition for Cameron Archer’s signature if they enter the race for him again and with that, Cannon could potentially be an alternative but reporter Nixon is doubtful that this will happen.

Answering a question about the Lilywhites potentially entering the race for him, the journalist said: “He would have to play … and I don’t think that’s likely at North End … right now anyway.”

The Verdict:

He would probably be a cheaper option than Archer and that’s one reason why Cannon may be more likely to come in as opposed to the Aston Villa man next month.

However, Lowe will only want to bring in players that he knows will improve the team and that’s why he may opt against a move for the Everton man because it’s unclear how he would cope with a step up to a senior level.

Similar could have been said for Archer in the past – but his performance against Barrow during the early stages of last season showed just how much of a talent he is and the Lilywhites should be looking to get a deal over the line for him.

You feel there’s less chance of them recruiting him again though, not just because of the competition they would face to bring him in but also because Steven Gerrard isn’t at Villa Park anymore.

Lowe seemed to enjoy a good relationship with the Liverpool legend, so it will be interesting to see what happens in terms of Archer’s future.

Cannon could potentially be an option though, especially with Preston’s manager’s links to Merseyside.