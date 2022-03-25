Journalist believes that West Brom midfielder will be boosted after key contribution against Bristol City

Adam Reach will be ‘looking to end the season on a high’ after scoring his first Championship goal for West Brom, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

Reach, who netted a 93rd-minute equaliser against Bristol City last weekend, has played in a variety of roles under Steve Bruce and Valerien Ismael this season, starting 16 times and adding a further 11 appearances from the bench.

The 29-year-old arrived at The Hawthorns last summer after growing somewhat of a reputation at Sheffield Wednesday of scoring some excellent goals.

Reach still has over two years on his current deal at The Hawthorns and will be hoping to play an even bigger role in West Brom’s next campaign.

Speaking to FLW about the confidence that his stoppage-time strike in Bristol could generate within the experienced midfielder, O’Rouke said: “He’ll be hoping that he can build on that late goal against Bristol City and it will definitely boost his confidence, and he’ll be hoping to end the season on a high for West Brom and show the fans what he can offer to the team and then build on that ahead of next season.”

The verdict

Perhaps not reaching the levels he has previously shown in the Championship this season, Reach has certainly shown his quality in glimpses.

As O’Rourke says, it is now about building on the goal at the weekend and trying to pave his way back towards regular contention as the season edges closer to its conclusion.

Whether he can cement his place in the starting XI in what remains of this season is another question, however, he has broken his duck and will be eyeing a couple more before the season is out.

With West Brom’s chances of securing a play-off spot diminishing in recent weeks, Reach will be hoping to use this time to prove to Bruce that he can be an integral part of his plans for next season, with the international break perhaps coming at the wrong time for the 29-year-old.