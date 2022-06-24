Journalist believes that EFL player “will be Tottenham’s fourth signing”

Looking to reach a new level and challenge Liverpool’s and Manchester City’s dominance during the upcoming campaign, Antonio Conte will be striving to create a squad that can compete with the aforementioned duo.

One player who has been strongly linked with a move to North London is Djed Spence, with the Middlesborough wing-back also wanted back by Nottingham Forest, where he spent last season on loan

The exciting right-wing-back enjoyed an excellent campaign under Steve Cooper’s stewardship last time out, however, it appears that he is edging closer to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Providing an update on Spence’s situation, journalist Ryan Taylor told FLW: “I think Spence will be Tottenham’s fourth signing. The kind of noises I was getting around Spence was they were going to bid after the end of the international break, but that didn’t happen, although that’s not to say their interest in Spence has cooled.

Literally 99% of Middlesbrough supporters should be scoring 28/28 on this Boro quiz – Can you?

1 of 28 Who is Middlesbrough's current manager? Gary Rowett Chris Hughton Neil Warnock Chris Wilder

“It looks like they may have had an opening offer rejected, but Spurs want to get the deal done, and Forest are looking at other targets.”

The verdict

Proving to be a level above last season with the Reds, and playing an integral role in their eventual promotion, it is no surprise to see one of the Premier League’s elite in Tottenham holding strong interest.

Of course, it is not expected to be a cheap one for Antonio Conte’s side to complete, however, the ability he is showing now, combined with the extremely high potential he possesses would suggest that the fee is a fair one.

Spence is a player who would be able to compete for first-team football almost immediately after a move to Spurs, whilst he can also continue to grow with the ambitions of the club.

It will probably have hurt Cooper and Forest that they are having to cast their eyes over other targets but it was always going to be a difficult deal for the Midlands club to agree.