Transfer insider believes that Aston Villa have the “best chance” in striking transfer agreement with Burnley man

Possessing several talented individuals who have the ability to operate in the Premier League, Vincent Kompany will be hoping to keep the core of the squad together at Burnley.

With James Tarkowski and Ben Mee heading for pastures new, even more importance will be placed on trying to keep hold of Nathan Collins.

However, as per an update from talkSPORT’s Alex Crook, Aston Villa, Leeds United and Wolves are all currently monitoring the exciting defender’s situation at Turf Moor.

Outlining who he believes will have the advantage in the race to sign the Republic of Ireland international, Dean Jones told Give Me Sport: “I think he’s definitely a good option for teams with that profile, and I think that Villa will probably have the jump on them in terms of, if they wanted to get him, I think that they would have the best chance of doing so.

Quiz: Can you name which club these 27 ex-Burnley players are playing for now?

1 of 27 Who does former Burnley man Alex MacDonald play for now? Forest Green Rovers Lincoln City Grimsby Town Gillingham

“Again, because of Steven Gerrard, but also just because of where the club are heading. So yeah, a really good player that is on the market.”

The verdict

An exciting talent, who would be a tremendous player for Kompany to have at Championship level, Collins would be a big loss at Turf Moor, especially when considering the upcoming departures of Mee and Tarkowski.

When looking at the clubs currently weighing up moves for Collins, Villa immediately stands out as the most attractive destination, with Steven Gerrard building an exciting project in the Midlands.

Given his ability, how high the ceiling is, and elevated importance in the side with the departures of the aforementioned duo, this will not be an easy deal for any Premier League outfit to make.

It is likely that the Clarets would demand a sizeable figure and a sizeable profit from the £12 million that they paid Stoke City last summer.