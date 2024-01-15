Highlights Derby County may sign Michael Smith, who previously worked under Paul Warne.

Sheffield Wednesday may benefit from keeping Smith, as he is a proven goalscorer.

However, he hasn't played that regularly this term.

Darren Witcoop believes League One side Derby County will get a deal over the line for Sheffield Wednesday striker Michael Smith.

Smith previously worked with the Rams' boss Paul Wayne at Rotherham United - and the duo could now be set for a reunion with Smith struggling for game time at Hillsborough.

The Rams managed to conduct some useful summer transfer business and held on to some of their best assets with Eiran Cashin staying put.

Derby County - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Curtis Nelson Blackpool Permanent Callum Elder Hull City Permanent Joe Ward Peterborough United Permanent Sonny Bradley Luton Town Permanent Josh Vickers Rotherham United Permanent Martyn Waghorn Coventry City Permanent Tyrese Fornah Nottingham Forest Permanent Conor Washington Rotherham United Permanent Kane Wilson Bristol City Permanent Elliot Embleton Sunderland Loan Tyreece John-Jules Arsenal Loan Ryan Nyambe Free Agent Permanent

David McGoldrick's departure on the expiration of his contract was a blow though - and in their quest to secure promotion back to the Championship at the second time of asking - they could benefit from bringing another goalscorer to Pride Park.

They may already have some forward options at their disposal - but the Rams could richly benefit from Smith who is a proven goalscorer at this level and has won promotion from the third tier before.

The state of Sheffield Wednesday's forward department

Danny Rohl has a number of options in his striker department at the moment - but some of them may not help the Owls to remain in the second tier.

Wednesday will be hoping the loan signing of Ike Ugbo will pay dividends for them, with the player joining the club last week.

Bailey Cadamarteri has also emerged as another option and is shining at this level already, which will please Rohl.

Others, however, have been linked with moves away from Hillsborough. Smith is one of those, along with Lee Gregory and Josh Windass. The latter can operate in a deeper role.

Ashley Fletcher has been praised for some of his contributions this term - but he hasn't been overly prolific in front of goal and this is perhaps one reason why Ugbo has been brought in.

Callum Paterson can also operate up top, but like Windass, he can play in different positions.

Sheffield Wednesday may benefit from retaining Michael Smith

Although he isn't winning a huge amount of game time at the moment, Smith is a good goalscorer to have and he could be vital at some point for Rohl.

He's probably a longer-term option than the likes of Gregory and Fletcher too, with the former now in his mid-thirties and the latter only on loan at Hillsborough at this point.

Smith has also shown that he can thrive at this level - and he could also be good if the Owls return to the third tier.

However, they may need to offload players so their wage bill isn't too high.

If Rohl doesn't want Smith, then a sale or a loan would make sense, but Wednesday should think twice before sanctioning an exit.