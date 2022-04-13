Journalist believes 30-year-old is what “West Brom are missing” at the moment

Currently on loan at Stoke City, Give Me Sport Midlands correspondent Josh Holland believes that Romaine Sawyers could be somewhat of an answer to the issues currently ongoing at West Brom, whilst in conversation with FLW.

Immediately struggling for game time at The Hawthorns at the start of the campaign, the 30-year-old swapped West Brom for Staffordshire midway through August.

Going on to feature 20 times for the Potters since making his summer move, Sawyers has less consistent game time in 2022.

Steve Bruce has admitted to being a fan of Sawyers, during an interview with the Express & Star, something that could pave the way for the 30-year-old to re-emerge as a regular at West Brom.

Speaking to FLW about the possibility of Sawyers coming back into the fray next season under Steve Bruce, Holland said: “I think with Romaine, he is, I think personally what West Brom are missing at the moment in their midfield, some like attacking prowess, someone who can pick the ball in the middle and try and just play off the wide players, or pick out a ball for Carroll or Grant or Robinson.”

The verdict

Sawyers will be like a fresh signing when he joins back up with the squad, not only because of the time he has spent away, but also because he has missed West Brom’s more recent slump.

The midfielder offers an attacking edge and also possesses excellent levels of versatility and adaptability, as displayed throughout his career thus far.

With a contract set to expire in the summer, it will be interesting to see if new terms are agreed upon, with the club possessing the option of extending his deal for another year.

It will be interesting to see how this situation plays out because he is someone who would seemingly bolster the squad and could help steer the ship at The Hawthorns once again.