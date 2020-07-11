Journalist assesses Harrison Reed situation with Fulham fans urging permanent signing

Fulham fans have been urging the permanent signing of on-loan Southampton man Harrison Reed all season, but it’s unlikely that the club will already have the option-to-buy.

That’s according to journalist Alan Nixon. With Fulham having had their sights on an immediate return to the Premier League throughout, it’s unlikely that Southampton would’ve included an option-to-buy.

Now with Fulham booking their place in the play-offs, it’s become increasingly hard to see a permanent deal for Reed materialise in the coming weeks:

Would have been a hard one to sort in advance when Fulham might be going up … https://t.co/Yq7pR5zGpC — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 10, 2020

What’s more is that, given Reed’s current form at Craven Cottage, Southampton may well be interested in bringing him back to the club in time for their own Premier League season next time round.

The midfielder has become a serial-loanee in past seasons, impressing at both Norwich City and Blackburn Rovers in previous terms.

He’s struggled with injury at times this campaign, but he’s registered 23 Championship appearances for Fulham and having experienced a regular stint in the side of late, Fulham look all the more solid for it.

They’ve now won their last four Championship outings, keeping clean sheets in the last three and looking like they’ll take all of Leeds, West Brom and Brentford right to the wire in the hunt for a top-two finish.

The verdict

With the amount of players that Fulham have signed permanently from initial loan deals – most recently Anthony Knockaert from Brighton – it’d make sense that Fulham should do so with Reed.

But the club have just spent – or rather will spend – £10 million on the Frenchman, and that might leave no room for the fan favourite Reed.