Journalist assesses chances of Rangers pursuing January transfer deal for QPR star in potential Michael Beale reunion

Journalist Pete O’Rourke believes Queens Park Rangers striker Lyndon Dykes is someone that would be on Scottish Premiership side Rangers’ radar if they pursue a forward in January, speaking to This is Futbol.

The 27-year-old had been in reasonably decent form for QPR again this season, recording six goals in 21 league appearances with the attacker establishing himself as one of the first names on the teamsheet under Michael Beale.

Although it’s currently unclear whether he will win the same amount of game time under Beale’s successor, it looks likely considering the club’s lack of attacking options at this stage.

Beale, meanwhile, has moved on to Rangers where he was previously assistant head coach under Steven Gerrard before the duo secured a switch to Aston Villa last year.

Although the 42-year-old endured a sticky patch of form towards the latter stages of his time at Loftus Road, he enjoyed a reasonably positive start to the 2022/23 campaign with his former side who were at the top of the table at one point.

With this, he may be looking to lure one or two QPR players to Ibrox when the January transfer window opens and O’Rourke is one man who believes Dykes could be on the Scottish outfit’s radar.

He said: “It’s one that does have obvious links.

“You’ve got Lyndon Dykes who has played under Michael Beale and scored goals in the Championship for Queens Park Rangers.

“Rangers possibly could be in the market for a new striker and especially if Alfredo Morelos was to leave the club as well so I’m sure Lyndon Dykes is somebody that would definitely be on the radar for Rangers if they do need to bring in a striker.”

The Verdict:

He may have been born in Australia – but Dykes has previously spent time at Queen of the South and have represented the Scotland national team on several occasions.

With these Scottish links, the forward may be tempted by a switch to Ibrox and that’s just one reason why he may be open to this move, with the chance to play in European competitions in the coming years also potentially tempting the 27-year-old.

As well as this, he will have the chance to play under a manager who already knows him inside out, so that should help the forward settle into life in Glasgow if he did decide to make this move.

How much game time is on offer may be a game-changer in terms of this deal though – because he may as well remain at Loftus Road if he isn’t going to be a regular starter.

QPR isn’t the worst place to be at the moment even after Beale’s departure with his current side still having a chance to compete for promotion – but they aren’t guaranteed to secure a Premier League return with some of their promotion rivals looking strong at the moment – including Burnley and Sheffield United.