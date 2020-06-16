Journalist appears to pour cold water on Leeds United deal for soon-to-be free agent

Daniel Ayala appears to have a lucrative free transfer lined up, but doubt has been thrown on Leeds United becoming the destination for the wantaway Middlesbrough man.

Leeds have continued to be linked with Ayala over the course of the last few months, with Football Insider detailing yesterday how talks have been ongoing between the Whites and the 29-year-old.

The coming summer will see Ayala depart Boro and he’s played his last game for the club, with the centre-back unwilling to risk injury ahead of his move.

Scott Wilson of The Northern Echo has relayed that, but the journalist isn’t convinced that Elland Road is going to be destination for Ayala despite reports in other areas of the media.

As for Ayala, I get he has to look after himself. He's clearly got a lucrative free transfer lined up (although I wouldn't be 100% sure that's Leeds). He's had some great days for #Boro. Still sticks in the throat a bit though given everything else that's going in the world. — Scott Wilson (@Scottwilsonecho) June 16, 2020

Ayala has been with Boro since October 2013, when he initially joined on loan from Norwich City.

He’s made over 200 appearances for Boro and played in the Premier League, which is, of course, a division that Leeds have ambitions of playing in next season.

Marcelo Bielsa could be facing a huge dilemma at centre-back heading into 2020/21, with two of his three current options – Ben White and Gaetano Berardi – not destined to be on the books at Elland Road beyond the end of the current campaign.

The Verdict

Leeds need a centre-back and given Ayala’s situation at Boro, plus Victor Orta’s past involvement at the Riverside Stadium, this seemed like a logical fit.

However, the longer things move on, the more parties seem to suggest that Elland Road isn’t going to be the destination for Ayala.

Now that his exit from Boro is all-but confirmed, it would be good for this speculation to be put to bed and the soon-to-be free agent revealing his next move.

