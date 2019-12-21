Journalist addresses speculation concerning Leeds United and Nottingham Forest target

Southampton are unlikely to let Che Adams leave in the January transfer window despite several Championship clubs showing an interest in the striker.

The 23-year-old enjoyed an outstanding season with Birmingham in the second-tier last season, scoring 22 goals and impressing with his overall play.

Therefore, he was seen as a real coup for the Saints when he brought him in, however things have not gone to play. Adams is yet to score in 12 Premier League appearances and has lost his place in the XI in recent weeks.

That prompted reports suggesting he could leave, with Football Insider claiming Leeds United and Nottingham Forest are very keen on doing a deal in the New Year.

But, Sun reporter Alan Nixon has appeared to dismiss the idea that Adams will leave, indicating that Southampton won’t sell when responding to a fan on Twitter.

Why would they let a big money buy go so soon? https://t.co/QZf2STK976 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) December 20, 2019

“Why would they let a big money buy go so soon?”

Ralph Hasenhüttl’s side are currently in the bottom three in the Premier League and have scored 18 goals in 17 games this season.

Can you name the Nottingham Forest XI that lost 5-2 to Yeovil in 2007?

1 of 11 GK: Who was in goal for Forest that night? Paul Gerrard Paul Smith Rune Pedersen Russell Hoult

The verdict

This will be a blow for fans of the Whites and the Reds because Adams would be a magnificent addition to either side, particularly Forest as they are desperate for another striker.

Even though he has struggled in the top-flight, Adams would still be able to thrive at this level so it makes sense that these pair are interested.

Unfortunately, Nixon’s stance makes a lot of sense too. It would be crazy for Southampton to write off a 23-year-old after a matter of months, so a transfer does seem unlikely in January.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.