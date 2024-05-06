Highlights Southampton face a big decision regarding Paul Onuachu this summer.

Reports suggest Trabzonspor are keen to make the 29-year-old's loan spell permanent.

Journalist Dean Jones believes the Saints are in a 'win-win' situation when it comes to the forward's future.

Despite an impressive final day win away at Leeds United, Southampton will have to make do with a place in the Championship play-offs this season.

The Saints' 2-1 victory at Elland Road took them to 87 points in the division and a fourth place finish, missing out on automatic promotion by nine points in the end.

The Saints will now face West Bromwich Albion in the play-off semi-finals, with a place at Wembley and the chance to play for promotion to the Premier League at stake.

There are, however, also off-field issues for the Saints to sort now that the summer is approaching.

Paul Onuachu's future

Those issues include the futures of players currently out on loan, one of which is Paul Onuachu.

Despite only signing for the Saints during the winter transfer window of 2023, the £18 million man has spent the season out on loan at Turkish side Trabzonspor.

The 29-year-old has 12 goals in 19 matches in the Turkish Super Lig, and reports over the weekend have suggested that Trabzonspor are keen to make his temporary stay permanent this summer.

The striker is still contracted to Southampton until the summer of 2026, however, meaning that the Turkish side will have to agree a suitable fee with the club, if indeed Saints are willing to let him go.

Southampton in win-win situation

Regardless of what they decide, however, journalist Dean Jones believes that they are in a 'win-win' situation when it comes to the 29-year-old's future.

Indeed, Jones states that the Saints will either have a goalscorer on their hands, or a player that should hold decent value in the transfer market.

"Saints have a big call to make on Onuachu and it could be a win-win situation," Jones explained, via GIVEMESPORT.

"He banged in a hat-trick on his return from injury in Turkey and all of a sudden his critics have had to go quiet. His goals return has been pretty good this season and that’s good news for the Saints.

"If they decide to recall him then they have a striker with renewed confidence and drive, but if they decide he still doesn’t fit their style then at least the potential of a transfer can be considered more feasible because he has shown he would hold decent value in the market.

"Trabzonspor might not be able to afford him and want a second season on loan, but that’s a situation I’m not sure Saints would really benefit from.”

It will certainly be interesting to see what the future holds for Onuachu, and indeed if the Saints' fortunes in the Championship play-offs have any impact on his future.