Jota to Fulham: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Fulham have sealed their automatic promotion to the Premier League from the Championship – and they can now spend the summer preparing themselves to try and stay in the top flight.

There will likely be plenty of incomings during the offseason and plenty of outgoings too – and one name that has cropped up and been linked with a switch to the Cottagers is Jota. According to a report from journalist Ekrem Konur, the 23-year-old is someone they are keeping tabs on and could end up moving to Craven Cottage this summer.

The player is still with Benfica but has spent the campaign on loan in Scotland with Celtic instead, playing plenty of times for the league leaders. With eight goals and eight assists in 25 games this season, he has been one of their most electric players – and he’s caught the eye of clubs elsewhere in the UK now too.

Marco Silva is seemingly keen to snap him up now – and a chance to test himself in the Premier League could be tempting for the player if he is allowed to leave Portugal for the next campaign.

So here, we’ve taken a look at some of the big questions that might be asked about this possible deal.

Is it a good potential move?

Short answer? Yes it is. Based on his performances and figures for Celtic this season, the player should have no problem adapting to the top tier of English football.

Considering that he would likely come into the first-team fold with Fulham and get regular minutes, he could thrive.

For the player himself, it would be a good potential move. Jota would no doubt love the chance to test himself in the Premier League and it would be a good logical step for the forward.

For the Cottagers, they could uncover another ‘diamond in the rough’ with Jota, although he is already fairly proven.

Would he start?

Considering there are likely to be some exits this summer – and considering his efforts in the top flight in Scotland for Celtic this season – he would probably come straight into the fold.

He might not start straight away but he could surely work his way into contention. Considering the player departures too, he might be thrown straight in.

His calibre is proven though already considering his efforts for Celtic and add in the fact he has statistically one of the best rates of assist production dribble success rates amongst wingers in the top five leagues in men’s football, he is definitely good enough.

What does he offer?

The answer is, a lot in terms of offensive work. He can score goals and he excels even more when it comes to setting them up too.

As you would want from a winger, he is well capable of cutting inside himself and firing into the net or taking on an opposing defender and setting up a teammate.

Again, as you would expect from a winger, his dribbling ability is sensational too. He isn’t afraid to take players on and he often has the beating of them too. His energy and creative vision has really stood out this year for Celtic and he would offer a lot to that Fulham forward line.

Not too defensively keen or successful, if he is required to do more work trekking back, then it could be something for him to work on. As a pure winger though, he is up there with the best right now after his time with Celtic.