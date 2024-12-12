Leeds United midfielder Josuha Guilavogui has taken to social media to express his delight at the fact he's currently plying his trade for the Whites.

He made his feelings known on X, which will go down very well with a big chunk of Leeds fans.

The Whites are currently progressing well, suffering a defeat against Blackburn Rovers at the end of last month but winning five of their last six league games.

Keeping the pressure on league leaders Sheffield United, it may only be a matter of time before Daniel Farke's side secure a place at the summit of the Championship table.

Championship table (1st-3rd) Team P GD Pts 1 Sheffield United 20 17 42 2 Leeds United 20 22 41 3 Burnley 20 17 38 (As of December 12th, 2024)

They have been able to do this despite losing quite a few key players during the summer window, with Archie Gray, Glen Kamara, Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter all sealing exits since the end of last term, as well as former loanee Jaidon Anthony.

Clearly, there's plenty of work for the Whites to do in their quest to secure promotion back to the Premier League at the second time of asking, and they need to take things one game at a time.

However, no one can deny the fact that it's still a fairly exciting time to be a Leeds fan, even though they aren't in the top flight.

They are securing decent results, have a stadium expansion plan in place and get to see some talented players in action every week.

Josuha Guilavogui sends message to Leeds United supporters

The midfielder, after the Whites' last win against Middlesbrough in midweek, felt an emotional message to supporters on X.

He posted: "This club is so special! Thank you to my teammates, the staff, the fans, and everyone who makes it possible for us to share these amazing moments together.

"Pure Joy, Intense Feeling = ICONIC CLUB. WE ARE LEEDS @LUFC MOT 💙🤍💛"

Josuha Guilavogui could become a cult hero at Leeds United

Guilavogui may only end up being a signing for the fairly short term.

With Ao Tanaka establishing himself as a real asset, along with club captain Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev, Guilavogui could only secure a limited amount of game time in the next couple of years if he stays beyond the end of his contract in the summer of 2025.

However, he's clearly someone who's enjoying his time at the club.

And he could potentially become a cult hero if he can make a positive impression on the pitch.

Whether he will get a proper chance to impress remains to be seen though.