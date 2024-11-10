Josuha Guilavogui has issued a message to Leeds United supporters to show his gratitude for the opportunity he’s been given.

The French midfielder came off the bench on Saturday afternoon to make just his second appearance for the club since joining as a free agent in October.

The 34-year-old was signed for Daniel Farke’s side after an injury crisis left them without starters Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev, with the pair set for lengthy absences.

Guilavogui came on in the closing stages of the Whites’ 2-0 win over QPR, with the Whites temporarily moving into the automatic promotion places prior to the Steel City Derby on Sunday afternoon.

This is the second weekend in a row where Guilavogui has made a substitute appearance in the final minutes, after he came off the bench against Plymouth Argyle for his debut on November 2.

Josuha Guilavogui issues message of gratitude to Leeds United

Guilavogui has highlighted the fact that he was unemployed and back home for the last international break in October, with teams now on a break once more for countries to take centre stage for two weeks.

And he will be hoping that his two wins from two appearances in a record he can maintain as he looks to become a more significant part of Farke’s first team plans.

“Last international break I was home and jobless,” wrote Guilavogui, via Twitter.

“Today I'm playing for [Leeds United] and winning at Elland Road.

“Feel grateful and blessed.”

It has been reported that Gruev is set to be out for several months, with a return date likely at some stage in 2025, and that should give Guilavogui some chances to impress.

Meanwhile, it was initially claimed that Ampadu would be absent until January, although it has recently been suggested that he is making positive steps on his road to recovery, opening the door to a potential comeback earlier than expected.

Leeds United’s recent form is good enough for a promotion push

Leeds have closed the gap to leaders Sunderland with two wins from their last three games, earning victories over Plymouth and QPR.

However, a defeat to Millwall midweek has prevented them from taking full advantage of the Black Cats’ current dip in form.

Leeds United's last five league results Opponent (Home or Away) Result QPR (H) 2-0 win Millwall (A) 1-0 loss Plymouth Argyle (H) 3-0 win Bristol City (A) 0-0 draw Watford (H) 2-1 win

Since returning from the international break, Leeds have earned 13 points from a possible 18 to stay in the mix for an automatic promotion place.

Next up for Farke’s side is a trip to face Swansea City on November 24 in a 3pm kick-off, where they will look to strengthen their promotion case.

Josuha Guilavogui signing is working well so far for Leeds United

Expectations were low for the signing of Guilavogui given he was a free agent until October, and the fact he is coming to the end of his career.

The midfielder has been able to get up to speed quickly in order to play a role for Leeds during this period without Ampadu and Gruev, and his fitness levels should improve once we’re out the other side of this November international break.

Having someone experienced to come off the bench in the closing stages of games is very useful, and Guilavogui is proving his worth in that sense.

Any help with rotation is needed at this stage for Leeds given how gruelling a Championship campaign can be, and the fact they cannot afford for their injury situation to get any worse than it already is.