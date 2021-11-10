Josh Windass update issued as Sheffield Wednesday return edges closer

Josh Windass may not be returning to the Sheffield Wednesday fold until next month as he continues his recovery from hamstring surgery, according to local reporter Dom Howson.

The 27-year-old attacker has been out of action since pre-season in July after pulling up during a friendly against West Bromwich Albion.

The damage suffered forced Windass, who scored nine Championship goals last season as the Owls were relegated to the third tier of English football, to undergo an operation and in that time he extended his deal with the Yorkshire side.

It was revealed a few weeks back that Windass was back in light training with the rest of the first-team squad with a view to getting him back into full training as soon as he was ready, with the player himself in August setting himself a target of the end of October for his return to competitive action.

That didn’t happen though with the Owls taking no risks, and Howson stated in a live Q & A for YorkshireLive that he isn’t expecting Windass to come ‘back into the fold’ until the end of November at the very earliest – it will more-than likely be the final month of the year when we see Windass back on the pitch.

The Verdict

In recent weeks the Owls have struggled to put teams to the sword and that’s where a fully-fit Windass come could in and strengthen Darren Moore’s options.

They’re not exactly struggling for goals but Windass provided a clinical edge at Championship level, so imagine what he could do in League One.

It’s a case of where Windass fits in as well though – he often played as a striker last season but Wednesday have plenty of those at their disposal now so he could find himself back in an attacking midfield role.

When Windass is healthy though he’s going to be a threat to all League One defenders and his return in what appears to be a months time at the latest should serve as a warning.