Highlights MLS club Real Salt Lake has shown interest in signing Sheffield Wednesday's Josh Windass.

Windass is out of contract at the end of the season and has confirmed he has received offers from other clubs.

Windass has praised Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl, indicating his satisfaction with the team's direction under his leadership.

One Sheffield Wednesday player whose future is seemingly still to be decided in the January transfer window, is Josh Windass.

Having initially joined the Owls back in the 2020 January transfer window, the attacking midfielder has been a key player for the club ever since, not least in scoring the winning goal in last season's League One play-off final, to seal promotion back to the Championship.

Josh Windass Club Career - stats from Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Sheffield Wednesday 128 37 17 Accrington Stanley 86 23 13 Rangers 73 19 13 Wigan Athletic 56 9 4 *As of 24th January 2024

However, there has been plenty of speculation around the 30-year-old's future at Hillsborough during the January transfer window.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Argentine side Club Atletico Talleres were keen on the signing of the Sheffield Wednesday man.

While no deal to take him to South America has so far materialised, a number of updates have still emerged since then, regarding Windass' future.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at the latest news about this particular Sheffield Wednesday transfer situation, right here.

MLS interest emerges in Windass

It seems as though Atletico Talleres may not be the only club who are keen to complete the signing of Windass in the not too distant future.

According to The Athletic journalist Tom Bogert, Real Salt Lake have shown an interest in signing Windass, although they are yet to make an official move to secure the services of the 30-year-old.

The club finished 11th overall in the MLS last season, before being knocked out of the play-offs at the first stage, and it seems they could now be set to provide Windass with another option as he considers the next move in his career.

As things stand, Windass is out of contract at Sheffield Wednesday at the end of this season, meaning clubs from abroad such as Salt Lake or Talleres could now agree to sign him on a pre-contract agreement ahead of the summer.

But despite the risk of losing an important for free at the end of the campaign, it seems as though the Owls have yet to make a move to try and secure his long-term future at Hillsborough.

According to The Sheffield Star, Windass has confirmed he is yet to receive a contract offer from the club, and while he his focused on Wednesday's current situation, he is aware of offers from elsewhere, telling the publication: “I’m free in the summer, so I’ve obviously had offers… It’s got nothing to do with location, it’s all about the football.

"I genuinely just want to concentrate on playing well - I know the better I play the more I might get offered, for instance, and the better I play the better it is for everybody."

Rohl receives praise from Windass

Regardless of what happens with regards to his own future, it seems as though Windass has been impressed with Danny Rohl since he took over as Sheffield Wednesday manager.

With the German having been appointed as Owls boss back in October, the club have now taken 19 points from 17 league games under the 34-year-old, having taken just three points from their 11 Championship games at the start of the campaign, prior to his appointment.

As a result, it now seems as though Windass has been extremely impressed with what he has seen under Rohl, and you wonder if that could have an impact on his future. Speaking about the current Wednesday boss, Windass told The Sheffield Star: "He's not really spoken to me individually that much, but the way he sees football and coaches football is the way I see it. He's the best coach I've ever had by far and the way he sees football and explains it with Henrik and the staff, I think they're unbelievable to be honest at what they do.

"I said when he first got the job, if it's good enough for Thomas Muller, then it's good enough for us! He shows us clips of Bayern Munich now, they're a far better team but the ideas and stuff is the same. He's taught us a lot and it's all stuff that's right. It's nice to have someone come in who shares your belief in how football should be played."