Josh Windass to Middlesbrough: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

We brought you the exclusive last week that Josh Windass is on the radar of a number of Championship clubs ahead of the January transfer window, one being Middlesbrough.

The 27-year-old has recently returned to first team action at Sheffield Wednesday after an extended spell on the sidelines through injury.

Windass scored nine and assisted six in the second tier last season as the Owls were relegated on the last day, if it was not for a six point deduction Wednesday would have stayed up, largely thanks to the consistent threat Windass posed.

We have taken a look into the potential move to examine whether it would be a good one…

Is it a good potential move?

With Martin Payero, Matt Crooks, Marcus Tavernier and James Lea Siliki all capable of playing in a similar attacking midfield role to Windass, it would be tricky for him to command regular first team opportunities. At this stage of his career, it feels questionable whether this is the correct time to jump ship.

Having just returned from injury, Wednesday provide a good platform for him to get back up to speed with regular first team action at a lower level, before looking to hit the ground running and continue progressing in his career next term.

He is a very good player for what Boro are looking to achieve, but it does not appear to be the correct fit.

Would he start?

Not initially.

League One to the Championship is a huge leap these days and especially when re-acclimatising after an extended spell on the treatment table. The unforgiving nature of the division and the competition for places in the squad could see Windass fall to the bottom of the pecking order pretty quickly if he did not hit the ground running, which currently he is not in the best position to do.

Payero and Tavernier would certainly command a spot in the starting XI ahead of him at present.

What does he offer?

Versatility is one thing that Chris Wilder might see in Windass, however the 27-year-old is definitely most suited to the number ten role, giving him the freedom to drift around to pick up possession on the half turn, with space to drive at defenders.

He offers some variety to what Boro already have but it is also not a position where Wilder’s men are crying out for a new signing.

Time will tell, but this one feels a little premature.