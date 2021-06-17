Josh Windass to Birmingham City: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

This summer is going to be a very nervous one for Sheffield Wednesday regarding the long-term future of Josh Windass who is a player in-demand following their relegation to League One.

There has been a lot of transfer speculation surrounding Windass’ potential future this summer. The latest report from the Sheffield Star has revealed that Birmingham City have now enquired into the potential availability of the attacker ahead of a possible move for him.

It has also been reported by the Sheffield Star that Fulham have now reaffirmed their interest in bringing in Windass during the summer transfer window.

That comes with previous reports having also credited the likes of West Brom and QPR with interest in the attacker following him scoring nine goals and providing five assists in his 41 Championship appearances for the Owls last term.

With Birmingham becoming the latest side to register an interest in signing Windass, we take a look at whether it would be a good potential move, whether he would start and also what the 27-year-old has to offer…

Is it a good potential move?

This has all the makings of an excellent piece of business for Birmingham to pull off during the summer transfer window. Windass is a player that is now proven to be a quality asset at Championship level and he managed to impress in a struggling side last season at Hillsborough.

Lee Bowyer will be aiming to make a few major additions to his squad to show that the Blues are heading in the right direction under his management.

This would be a move that would certainly seem like the type of statement arrival that would show the Blues are serious about making progress over the next year or so.

Birmingham lacked goals last season and that was the main reason why they were in major relegation danger when they eventually decided to replace Aitor Karanka with Bowyer.

Windass is a player that would immediately help to remedy that issue in the squad and you could see him chipping in with some vital extra goals for them.

The 27-year-old is too good to be operating in the English third tier next season and St Andrews seems like a promising destination for both the attacker and the Blues as well. It is a potential transfer that makes a lot of sense for both parties for sure.

Would he start?

Windass would have to have a major chance of establishing himself as a crucial part of Bowyer’s strongest side in the Championship if he were to arrive from Sheffield Wednesday this summer.

The attacker has the advantage of being able to be deployed in various positions in the attacking third, he has been used as a direct striker, a number ten and even in a wider role during his career to date. That suggests that he would be able to offer Bowyer quality in numerous positions as he aims to find the right setup for his side next term.

The 27-year-old is used to being a crucial player and he was one of the first names on Sheffield Wednesday’s team sheet last term. You would expect that he would not be willing to make a move from Hillsborough to a side that he feels he would not be a guaranteed starter for next year.

Therefore, it would appear that Windass would be a signing that is being made with the idea of immediately improving the Blues’ starting line-up. It would be a major surprise if he arrived at St Andrews and did not command a regular starting role.

What does he offer?

The most obvious thing that Windass would bring to the table for the Blues is added creativity and an added goal threat in the final third. As previously alluded to those are massive qualities that the Blues have to prioritise adding to their squad if they are to be successful next season.

Windass is a player that is not afraid to get shots off in and around the penalty area when he gets the chance to do so, as evidenced by him averaging 1.9 shots per game last term for Sheffield Wednesday.

While the 27-year-old also has that quality in possession to create chances for his teammates, which he showed by creating seven big chances for the Owls and also averaging 0.7 key passes per match last season.

That is not all he has to offer though. Windass as previously mentioned has the ability to play in a few positions across the forward line. You could see him fitting in well playing of Lukas Jutkiewicz, or even having the freedom to cut inside from a wider position.