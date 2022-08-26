Josh Windass starts: The predicted Sheffield Wednesday XI to face Forest Green Rovers on Saturday

Sheffield Wednesday have the chance to build on their very impressive 2-0 win at Bolton Wanderers last time out when Forest Green Rovers arrive at Hillsborough on Saturday.

Newly promoted FGR have began the season in positive fashion under Ian Burchnall and concerns over maintaining their status in the third tier have been put on the back-burner for now.

However, the Owls and the Green are competing in completely different sections of the division at the moment, and with the Owls a little off the pace of the automatic promotion race only five games in, they do not want to pass up opportunities to take maximum points like this.

Here, we are predicting that Moore will name an unchanged side from the victory at The UniBol…

Ben Heneghan is out for a few weeks, while Michael Smith and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru are doubt for the match.

Dele-Bashiru, Dennis Adeniran and Jaden Brown all netted long-range screamers in their 3-0 win over Rochdale in the Carabao Cup in midweek, but are unlikely to punch their way into Moore’s starting XI considerations.

Will Vaulks and Mallik Wilks will be pushing for a start in the coming weeks, but having stumbled across a winning formula against the in-form Trotters, Moore may be hesitant to change too much.

Lee Gregory is yet to get off the mark for the season, and may be replaced by Smith when he returns to full fitness, but the former Millwall man has built up enough credit in the bank from leading the line last term to retain his manager’s trust.