Josh Windass’ situation at Sheffield Wednesday becomes clearer

Sheffield Wednesday will be given a well-deserved break from their Championship relegation battle when their attention turns to the FA Cup on Saturday.

Managerless Wednesday have been in outstanding form over the festive period, collecting 10 points from their previous four matches – with interim manager Neil Thompson continuing his perfect start to life in the dugout with victory over Derby County on New Year’s Day.

But Wednesday aren’t in league action this weekend as the Hillsborough outfit travel to League Two outfit Exeter City in the third-round of footballs oldest cup competition.

However, the Owls will be without key attacker Josh Windass for the trip to St James’ Park after his father Dean Windass confirmed to Football Fancast that the hamstring problem he sustained against Derby is worse than first feared, and he’s expected to be ruled out for 10 days.

Windass said: “He pulled his hamstring last week. So I can say it’s a grade one tear. And he’s out for 10 days. He’s a bit gutted you know, but there’s been a lot of games and there’s been a lot of injuries in every club. He’s a quick, explosive runner so you’re going to get injuries like that.”

It means that Windass is also likely to miss Wednesday’s Championship trip to Coventry City next Saturday.

The Verdict

This obviously isn’t ideal news for Wednesday, although it might not be as bad as it first seems.

Whilst it appears that Windass will miss the FA Cup tie at Exeter, that shouldn’t be too much of a problem for the Owls – with the cup hardly top of their priority list.

But with a crunch six-pointer against Coventry the following weekend, it’s crucial that Wednesday do everything in their power to try and ensure the midfielder is fit for the trip to St Andrew’s.