Josh Windass’ situation at Sheffield Wednesday amid Middlesbrough and WBA links: What are the latest developments?

With the January transfer window now approaching, one player whose future looks set to be the subject of much speculation, is Sheffield Wednesday’s Josh Windass.

Having spent the first few months of the season on the sidelines due to injury, the attacking midfielder has made an influential return to action for the Owls in the past couple of weeks.

The 27-year-old has so far scored two goals and provided one assist in two league games for the Owls, helping them to four points from a possible six against current fellow promotion hopefuls MK Dons and Wycombe.

That, combined with his impressive return for a Wednesday side who were relegated from the Championship last season, has perhaps not surprisingly led to plenty of interest in Windass from the second-tier.

As exclusively revealed by Football League World, a number of Championship sides – including West Brom and Middlesbrough – are interested in signing Windass once the January window opens.

However, it is possible that getting a deal done at the turn of the year, may not be too easy for those Championship teams.

Windass only signed a new contract with Sheffield Wednesday this summer, securing his future at the club until the end of the 2022/23 season.

As a result, Wednesday will be in a position to negotiate any offers that come in for Windass in January, and given he could be crucial to their hopes of promotion this season – Ows top scorer Lee Gregory admitted as much recently – it is unlikely they are going to be willing to let him go cheaply.

With that in mind, this is unlikely to be a deal that any Championship side can get done easily, and there is also the issue of whether Windass would want to make that move in the first place.

If Windass is to be the man to fire Wednesday back to the Championship for next season, then it would put him in a strong position to start regularly in the second-tier for the Owls in the 2022/23 campaign.

By contrast, a move to an already established Championship side this January, could make it harder for him to break into the starting XI, potentially leaving him to face a battle for his place that he knows he is less likely to have at Wednesday, and you wonder whether that could leave him hesitant about a move.

It feels therefore, that with Wednesday not under pressure to sell Windass this January, and the attacker likely to be key to their hopes of promotion, any deal for the likes of West Brom or Middlesbrough to secure his services, is unlikely to be all that simple.