Josh Windass, Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich links: Has there been any further update on the situation?

With a significant number of players out of contract in the summer and Sheffield Wednesday battling relegation, the upcoming transfer window could see a fair bit of movement at Hillsborough.

Josh Windass is not one of the players with an expiring contract but he has been linked with a move away nonetheless, with League One side Ipswich Town touted with an interest at the start of the month.

Football Insider reported that the Tractor Boys were planning to move for the dynamic forward in the summer, indicating that they wanted to reunite him with former Wigan boss Paul Cook despite their fallout while at the Latics.

That always seemed like a strange move and the Sheffield Star were quick to suggest that Ipswich had in fact not expressed an interest in Windass, who will be going nowhere.

There has been no further updates concerning the 27-year-old and Cook’s new side but the forward has experienced a recent upturn in form.

He found the net in the 1-1 draw with Huddersfield Town last week and providing an assist in their 2-1 win against Barnsley on the weekend.

The ultimate Sheffield Wednesday shirt sponsor quiz: Can you get 18/18?

1 of 18 In what year did Wednesday first have shirt sponsorship? 1980 1981 1982 1983

On top of that, Windass has been very vocal in the media about the relegation battle and how the squad are reacting to it, as well as encouraging an academy player on social media.

Those all seem to be signs that point to the forward enjoying his football with the Owls and wanting to establish himself among the fanbase as someone that is passionate about that club.

They surely aren’t the actions of a player that’s hoping to leave Hillsborough in the summer.