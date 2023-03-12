Josh Windass shares message with Sheffield Wednesday supporters after win over Portsmouth

Josh Windass has taken to Instagram to share a message with Sheffield Wednesday’s supporters following his side’s latest outing in League One.

The Owls extended their unbeaten run at this level to 22 games yesterday by sealing all three points in their showdown with Portsmouth at Fratton Park.

Windass scored what turned out to be the winning goal in the 11th minute of this fixture.

After Michael Smith flicked on a header, Windass slotted an effort into the corner from an acute angle.

Cameron Dawson produced a good save to deny Colby Bishop from heading home for Portsmouth following the break.

Windass then missed a good opportunity to double his side’s advantage as he was unable to hit the target with a header.

Despite being reduced to ten men following Dominic Iorfa’s challenge on Connor Ogilvie, Wednesday held on to secure a 1-0 victory.

Thanks to this triumph, the Owls moved three points ahead of Plymouth Argyle in the League One standings.

Wednesday’s focus will now switch to their upcoming clash with Bolton Wanderers.

After his side’s meeting with Portsmouth, Windass opted to share a brief message on Instagram.

The attacker posted several pictures of the celebration that he did in this fixture with the caption: “All aboard the Windass bus.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh WindassJnr (@windassjnr)

The Verdict

Windass once again stepped up to the mark for the Owls who have been in exceptional form since the turn of the year.

As well as scoring the decisive goal against Portsmouth, the attacker also completed 20 passes and made one tackle and one interception as he recorded a WhoScored match rating of 7.46.

Having provided an impressive total of 18 direct goal contributions in League One this season, Windass will undoubtedly be confident in his ability to spearhead his side’s push for the title.

Wednesday are currently in a fantastic position to achieve this particular goal as they have played two games less than Plymouth who slipped up in their meeting with Barnsley yesterday.

By maintaining their performance levels, there is no reason why the Owls cannot go on to extend their superb unbeaten run and move further clear of the chasing pack in this division.

Quiz: Are these 20 Sheffield Wednesday facts real or fake?