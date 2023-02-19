Josh Windass shares message with Sheffield Wednesday supporters after netting in latest victory

Josh Windass has taken to Instagram to reflect on Sheffield Wednesday’s latest performance in League One.

Windass helped his side secure a victory in their showdown with Milton Keynes Dons yesterday at Hillsborough by scoring in this particular fixture.

The visitors took the lead in the opening stages of the game via a long-range strike from Jonathan Leko.

Wednesday then levelled proceedings as Windass dinked the ball over MK Dons goalkeeper Jamie Cumming after being played through by Reece James.

The Owls fell behind again in the 24th minute of this fixture as Mohamed Eisa slotted an effort past Cameron Dawson.

Following the break, Wednesday produced a sublime attacking display to seal all three points in front of their supporters.

After Michael Smith levelled proceedings from the penalty spot, Lee Gregory gave the Owls the lead.

Smith then scored his second goal of the afternoon before George Byers added a fifth for Wednesday in the closing stages of the match.

As a result of their 5-2 victory over the Dons, the Owls moved back to the top of the League One standings.

After this clash, Windass opted to take to Instagram to share a message with Wednesday’s supporters.

The attacker posted: “Me and my boys running riot at Hillsborough.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh WindassJnr (@windassjnr)

The Verdict

After initially making a slow start to this particular fixture, Wednesday demonstrated why they are on course to secure promotion to the Championship as they caused all kinds of issues for MK Dons.

Since the turn of the year, Windass has stepped up his performance levels by scoring six goals and providing three assists in League One.

Currently averaging an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.02 at this level, the attacker will unquestionably be confident in his ability to play a significant role for Wednesday in their quest to win the league title later this year.

Windass is expected to start again for the Owls on February 25th when they head to The Valley to face Charlton Athletic in the third-tier.

The Owls will be looking to extend the gap between them and the chasing pack by picking up a victory on their travels.

Quiz: Are these 20 Sheffield Wednesday facts real or fake?