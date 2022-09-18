Josh Windass shares honest reaction to Sheffield Wednesday’s draw with Ipswich Town

Josh Windass has admitted on Instagram that although he felt that Sheffield Wednesday were unlucky during their clash with Ipswich Town on Saturday, he believes that his side can perform to a much higher standard.

The Owls had to produce a comeback in the second-half of their showdown with the Blues at Hillsborough after initially making a slow start to the fixture.

Kayden Jackson opened the scoring for the visitors in the fourth minute.

Following the break, Dominic Iorfa diverted the ball into his own goal as Ipswich extended their advantage.

George Byers gave Wednesday hope in the 79th minute as he slotted home from Marvin Johnson’s cross.

Michael Smith then netted an equaliser for the Owls in the closing stages of the game.

Currently fourth in the League One standings, Wednesday will be looking to get back to winning ways on Saturday when they face Wycombe Wanderers.

Given that Ipswich and Portsmouth are not set to resume league action until October, the Owls will close to within a point of both of these sides if they beat the Chairboys.

After his side’s latest display, Windass shared an honest reaction on the club’s performance on Instagram.

The attacking midfielder posted: “So unlucky today but at the same time we’re so much better than that.

“Hillsborough was bouncing.”

The Verdict

Wednesday missed the opportunity to send out a real signal of intent to the rest of League One yesterday by becoming the first side to defeat Ipswich in a league game this season.

Despite the fact that they were not at their best in this particular fixture, the Owls still managed to show a great deal of character to secure a point in front of their supporters.

Given that Wednesday’s target for the 2022/23 campaign is to secure automatic promotion, they will need to turn Windass for inspiration on a regular basis if they are to achieve this particular goal.

Having already provided seven direct goal contributions at this level in the current term, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if the 28-year-old adds to this tally in Saturday’s showdown with Wycombe.

