Josh Windass sends social media message to Jack Hunt as Sheffield Wednesday return looms

It’s been a long few months for Josh Windass but the Sheffield Wednesday attacker can finally see light at the end of the tunnel.

Despite transfer rumours linking him to Championship clubs over the summer, Windass remained an Owl following their relegation to League One and he even penned a new contract to extend his stay at Hillsborough.

Disaster struck during pre-season in July though as Windass injured his hamstring in a match against West Bromwich Albion and it required surgery, meaning an extended period on the sidelines.

Windass is working his way back to fitness though and in his time out he’s seen Darren Moore strengthen his forward options significantly with the likes of Saido Berahino and Lee Gregory amongst others arrive at the club.

Another player who signed this summer once again was Jack Hunt, who previously played for the Owls between the years of 2015 and 2018 before moving on to Bristol City.

The 30-year-old has now returned though and with Windass’ return fast approaching, he’s taken to Instagram to send a message to Hunt about their pending link-up on the pitch.

The Verdict

Windass will be a welcome addition to Darren Moore’s plans once he is fit and ready to go as the Owls have been inconsistent in-front of goal this season.

No-one has taken up the mantle of being a regular goalscorer so far for the Yorkshire side – plenty have chipped in with goals but there’s still many chances being wasted.

With nine goals in the Championship last season, you’d expect Windass to make a big contribution in League One when he’s fit and firing and it’s perhaps a surprise that he extended his deal with a club in the third tier.

A good end to 2021 for Windass could see the second tier clubs circle in January but his short-term focus will now just be getting back on the pitch and pulling on the blue and white shirt of Wednesday.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6vofEPVyFhI&t=1s&ab_channel=FLWTV