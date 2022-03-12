Josh Windass sends Sheffield Wednesday message following 6-0 thrashing of Cambridge

Sheffield Wednesday’s Josh Windass heaped praise on his teammates as they continued their excellent form with a 6-0 victory over Cambridge this afternoon.

Have to keep this winning mentality going, crowd quality, lads quality. Big end to the season 👌🏻 — Joshua Windass (@WindassJnr) March 12, 2022

It was a complete performance from Darren Moore’s men, who have found a consistent level over the past few months to move firmly in the hunt for promotion this season.

A fantastic display today saw the Owls go in at the break four up, with two more added to ensure they picked up their biggest win of the season.

And, taking to Twitter, Windass, who remains injured and not involved, revealed his delight at the result and called on the team to maintain the high standards they’ve set moving forward.

“Have to keep this winning mentality going, crowd quality, lads quality. Big end to the season.”

Wednesday remain outside the play-off places, although they are only a point behind sixth-placed Plymouth and they have two games in hand on a few of the sides above them in the table.

Windass will hope to make his mark on the team later in the campaign as he steps up his recovery from an injury.

How well do you know Sheffield Wednesday’s celebrity supporters? – Can you score 20/20?

1 of 20 Alex Turner is the frontman of which band? Oasis Kasabian Arctic Monkeys Pulp

The verdict

This sums up the feeling around Wednesday right now, as there is a real confidence among the fans and players that they are clicking at just the right time.

Even though they were expected to win today, the manner of the victory was a real statement and it shows the attacking talent that this group has.

Windass is going to add to that when he is available, and it could be a very exciting end to the season for all at Hillsborough as the club chase an immediate return to the Championship.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.