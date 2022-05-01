Josh Windass sends passionate Sheffield Wednesday message ahead of Sunderland clash

Sheffield Wednesday’s Josh Windass revealed his delight as he returned to fitness ahead of the play-off clash with Sunderland.

Back just in time for the play offs. Rough season with injury but you can’t keep me down ! Let’s go 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/0RtcbCaLXA — Joshua Windass (@WindassJnr) April 30, 2022

The forward has had terrible luck with injuries this season, managing just nine appearances in League One for the Owls, during which time he has managed four goals and two assists.

Therefore, his quality is clear to see, so Darren Moore will have been pleased to be able to call on Windass as a sub in the past two games, including an impressive 15-minute cameo in the 4-1 win over Portsmouth yesterday.

And, taking to Twitter, the former Rangers man looked ahead to the semi-final first leg against the Black Cats as he looks to help Wednesday to promotion.

“Back just in time for the play offs. Rough season with injury but you can’t keep me down! Let’s go.”

Whether Windass will be fit enough to start at the Stadium of Light on Friday night remains to be seen, although he is sure to play some part as Wednesday look to take a positive result back to Yorkshire.

How well do you know Sheffield Wednesday’s celebrity supporters? – Can you score 20/20?

1 of 20 Alex Turner is the frontman of which band? Oasis Kasabian Arctic Monkeys Pulp

The verdict

This is a major boost for Wednesday as Windass’ ability is clear to see, even if he may still not be at his best straight away due to such a long lay-off.

The player is motivated to make an impact and he really could make the difference over what you would expect to be two tight games against a strong Sunderland side.

For Moore, he will want a big squad to choose from and having Windass back gives him another selection dilemma for the most important part of the season.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.