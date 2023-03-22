Their streak had to end at some point, and on Tuesday night it finally did as the 23-match unbeaten league run of Sheffield Wednesday came to an end.

Since early October, the Owls had not lost a game in League One as they put together a sensational run of form that eventually took them above Ipswich Town and into the automatic promotion spots.

They even defeated Newcastle United of the Premier League in the FA Cup during that time, but all runs will be struck down eventually - in this instance though it was Wednesday's South Yorkshire rivals Barnsley who delivered the blow.

The Tykes went 2-0 up inside 12 minutes at Oakwell, but either side of half-time Lee Gregory scored to get Darren Moore's side back into the match.

Unfortunately for the visitors though, they left empty-handed as late goals from Max Watters and Liam Kitching secured a 4-2 victory for Michael Duff's promotion-chasing side.

It's a result that has left Wednesday in second position in the standings, wedged between Plymouth and Ipswich, although with games in-hand they are just two points behind the Pilgrims and three ahead of the Tractor Boys.

Following the loss, Owls wing-back Marvin Johnson posted a message on Instagram to supporters, insisting that they will bounce back from the setback, and he was a major part of the mid-match comeback as he provided a delightful cross for Gregory to finish for the equaliser.

And Wednesday striker Josh Windass has not let him forget about that as he issued a four-word reply to his post praising the delivery, which was Johnson's sixth league assist of the campaign.

The Verdict

Even though there will be disappointment that they lost a big match at a crucial time of the season, you just have to respect the fact that Wednesday went so long unbeaten.

Yes, they have some individuals that would get into most Championship starting XI's, but that doesn't always necessarily make an actual team any good - this time though Darren Moore has been able to rely on all of his squad to perform for him over recent weeks and months.

The promotion race is yet to be settled and it's still fairly tight, but if you put this result down to just a little blip, then Wednesday should really still be favourites to win the title.

We'll soon see if that happens or not, but supporters will be hoping that last night's defeat isn't the start of what could be a late season wobble.