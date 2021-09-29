Josh Windass sends message to Callum Paterson as Sheffield Wednesday seal win v Wigan

After a tough set of results since the resumption of club football following the international break, Sheffield Wednesday finally got back to winning ways at one of the toughest places to go in League One.

Wigan Athletic had been in sensational form until last night, but the Owls spoiled the party at the DW Stadium and went back to Yorkshire with all three points after a 2-1 victory.

A comical own goal from Max Power in the first half gave Darren Moore’s side the lead, and on the hour mark it was Callum Paterson who doubled the advantage with quite a brilliant strike.

The Scotland international drilled the ball into the ground from a cross delivered by Lee Gregory and the ball found the top corner of the net to effectively seal the victory for the visitors.

The Owls have quite a formidable attacking line-up for League One, and they’re still yet to add Josh Windass to it as he’s recovering from hamstring surgery.

Watching from the sidelines though Windass showered Paterson with praise for his effort via a message on Twitter.

The Verdict

It would have been easy for Wednesday’s team spirit to crumble a bit after recent disappointing setbacks, however backed by a strong away following they got the job done at another promotion favourite.

They recruited well this summer but also kept some key players like Paterson, and with him finally getting off the mark for the campaign it adds another crucial goalscoring option up-front.

Paterson and Windass had a decent link-up last season and it won’t be too long until they can re-unite on the pitch, but it’s going to be hard for the latter to find his way into Darren Moore’s starting 11 if they now go on a winning run – which they should be doing considering the talent in their squad.