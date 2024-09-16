Sheffield Wednesday's start to the season has been one that is yet to truly get going despite an impressive opening game.

The Owls thrashed Plymouth Argyle 4-0 at Hillsborough at the start of August, a result that looked to be a continuation of their fine form from the end of last year.

However, since that win, Danny Rohl's side have scored just once more, conceding 10 goals, and have picked up only one point from their last four matches.

Now sat on four points from the opening five games of the campaign, Sheffield Wednesday are teetering above the relegation zone, just a point clear of Hull City, who are 22nd.

But, with the new season only just beginning, there is plenty of time for the Owls to change their fortunes and get back to their very best under their extremely talented young manager.

Sheffield Wednesday Opening Five Championship Results Plymouth Argyle (H) 4-0 (W) Sunderland (A) 4-0 (L) Leeds United (H) 0-2 (L) Millwall (A) 3-0 (L) Queens Park Rangers (H) 1-1 (D)

Josh Windass urges calm after recent woes

Sheffield Wednesday supporters will possibly be confused as to how their team has performed in recent weeks following their opening day domination.

Rohl's side were commanding from minute one against Plymouth, firing 31 shots at Conor Hazard's goal - amassing an xG of 4.68 over the course of the 90 minutes.

Nevertheless, since that match, they have had just 34 more shots at goal, a statistic that could concern supporters.

Attacking midfielder, Josh Windass, scored one of Sheffield Wednesday's four goals against Argyle, but has struggled since that day. However, he has told supporters to not worry despite the poor run.

Speaking to the media after the 1-1 draw against Queens Park Rangers on Saturday, Windass said: "We stayed up last year on the final day.

"If we're bottom of the league in January, then you can call me an absolute clown, but we're 5 games in. Luton came down from the Premier League; they're on the same points as us."

Results must pick up despite Windass' message

Although there are elements of Windass' message that are completely correct, pressure will mount quickly if results continue to fall short of standards.

Sheffield Wednesday were unlucky to be denied victory on Saturday, after Barry Bannan thought he had won the game late on through a fantastic volley.

A bizarre and comical equaliser in the 96th minute from QPR. Alfie Lloyd managed to get the last touch on the ball to direct it goalward after an incredible scramble in the six-yard box that saw nearly every player, including the two goalkeepers, involved.

The manner in which the Owls have dropped points this season has largely been part of the problem, with the team being well beaten on all three occasions that they have lost so far.

But, with such a long way to go this year, a string of two or three results can make supporters forget very quickly the poor run that they are currently on.